3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4496 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition VF (15)