3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 1,592,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1776
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4496 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
