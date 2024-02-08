Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 1,592,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4496 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 EB at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

