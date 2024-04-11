Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 989,428
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1769
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4807 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (5)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition AU53 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free
