Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 989,428

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4807 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition AU53 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

