Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1769

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1769 IS
Reverse Thaler 1769 IS
Thaler 1769 IS
Average price 35000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 IS
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 IS
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 IS
Average price 630 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1769 IS
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1769 IS
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1769 IS
Average price 900 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 50

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1769 G
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 1 Grosz 1769 g
Reverse 1 Grosz 1769 g
1 Grosz 1769 g
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 16
