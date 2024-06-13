Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1769 g (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 2,930,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1769
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1769 with mark g. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
