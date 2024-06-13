Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1769 g (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1769 g - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1769 g - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,930,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1769 with mark g. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.

Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction GGN - October 23, 2004
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1769 g at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

