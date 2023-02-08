Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1769 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 19,502
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1769
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1769 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
904 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
661 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
