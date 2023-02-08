Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1769 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1769 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1769 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 19,502

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1769 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1769 IS at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1769 IS at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
904 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1769 IS at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1769 IS at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
661 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1769 IS at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1769 IS at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search