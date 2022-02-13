Thaler 1769 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1769 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 170,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) Service NGC (1)