Thaler 1769 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 1,501
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1769
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1769 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 170,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
29784 $
Price in auction currency 120000 PLN
Seller Rauch
Date June 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
20584 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
