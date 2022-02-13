Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1769 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1769 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1769 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
  • Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 1,501

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1769 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 170,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Poland Thaler 1769 IS at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Thaler 1769 IS at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
29784 $
Price in auction currency 120000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1769 IS at auction Rauch - June 11, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date June 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
20584 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1769 IS at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Thaler 1769 IS at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

