Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,627)
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 140,227

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the Antykwariat Dawid Janas auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place March 10, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 IS at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 IS at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 IS at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 IS at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
845 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 IS at auction Frühwald - March 19, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 IS at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 IS at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 IS at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 IS at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 IS at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 IS at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 IS at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 IS at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Seller Janas
Date March 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 IS at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 IS at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 IS at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 IS at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1769 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search