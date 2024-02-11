Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 140,227
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1769
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the Antykwariat Dawid Janas auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place March 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
845 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search