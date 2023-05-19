Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: { "ru": "Numision" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,587)
- Weight 3,34 g
- Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
- Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,509,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
- Year 1769
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
