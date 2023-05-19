Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: { "ru": "Numision" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,587)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
  • Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,509,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numision (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (20)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1769 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search