2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 IS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1769 with mark IS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (21) VF (21) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)

