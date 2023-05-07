Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1779 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1779 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1779 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 506,865

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1779 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 474 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1779 EB at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1779 EB at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1779 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1779 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1779 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1779 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1779 EB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1779 EB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1779 EB at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1779 EB at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1779 EB at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1779 EB at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

