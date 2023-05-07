Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1779 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 506,865
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1779
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1779 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 474 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (3)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
