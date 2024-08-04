Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1779

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1779 EB
Reverse Ducat 1779 EB
Ducat 1779 EB
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Ducat 1779 EB
Reverse Ducat 1779 EB
Ducat 1779 EB
Average price
Sales
0 1

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1779 EB
Reverse Thaler 1779 EB
Thaler 1779 EB
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1779 EB Ribbon in hair
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1779 EB Ribbon in hair
1/2 Thaler 1779 EB Ribbon in hair
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1779 EB
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1779 EB
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1779 EB
Average price 910 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB
Average price 940 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1779 EB
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1779 EB
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1779 EB
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 20

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1779 EB
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1779 EB
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1779 EB
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1 Grosz 1779 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz 1779 EB
1 Grosz 1779 EB
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 12

Pattern coins

Obverse Ducat 1779 EB Pattern
Reverse Ducat 1779 EB Pattern
Ducat 1779 EB Pattern Silver
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 38
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search