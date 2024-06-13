Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1779 EB "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Diameter 34 - 36 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 13,642
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1779
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1779 "Ribbon in hair" with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52561 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,243. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
786 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Lanz München
Date July 1, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
