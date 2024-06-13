Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1779 EB "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1779 EB "Ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1779 EB "Ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Numismatik Lanz München

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
  • Diameter 34 - 36 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 13,642

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1779 "Ribbon in hair" with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52561 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,243. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WCN (10)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1779 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1779 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1779 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1779 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
786 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1779 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1779 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1779 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1779 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1779 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1779 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1779 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1779 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1779 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1779 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1779 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Stephen Album - January 22, 2017
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1779 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Lanz München - July 1, 2011
Seller Lanz München
Date July 1, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1779 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1779 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
