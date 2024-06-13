1/2 Thaler 1779 EB "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1779 "Ribbon in hair" with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52561 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,243. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) VF (13) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)