Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,367)
  • Weight 1,99 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 86,652

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,200. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1408 $
Price in auction currency 6250 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB at auction GGN - April 26, 2003
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB at auction GGN - April 26, 2003
Seller GGN
Date April 26, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1779 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) Numismatic auctions
