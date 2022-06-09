Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,367)
- Weight 1,99 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 86,652
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
- Year 1779
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,200. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (8)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1408 $
Price in auction currency 6250 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date April 26, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search