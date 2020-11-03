Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1779 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1779 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1779 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Tempus

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,587)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
  • Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 61,243

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1779 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 768 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1779 EB at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
861 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1779 EB at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1779 EB at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

