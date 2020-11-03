2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1779 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1779 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 768 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (5) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) Service NGC (2)