Ducat 1779 EB "Type 1779-1795" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,411
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1779
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1779 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1066 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2017.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
