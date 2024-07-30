Ducat 1779 EB "Type 1779-1795" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1779 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1066 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2017.

