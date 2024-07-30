Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1779 EB "Type 1779-1795" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1779 EB "Type 1779-1795" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1779 EB "Type 1779-1795" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,411

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1779 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1066 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2017.

  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
Poland Ducat 1779 EB at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

