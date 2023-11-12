Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1779 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1779 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1779 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
  • Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 15,972

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1779 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • WCN (13)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1930 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 3100 PLN
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction WDA - MiM - March 17, 2018
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction WDA - MiM - March 17, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1779 EB at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1779 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search