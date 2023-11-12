Thaler 1779 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1779 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

