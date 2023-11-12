Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1779 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 15,972
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1779
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1779 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Künker (1)
- Lanz München (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- WCN (13)
- WDA - MiM (3)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1930 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 3100 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search