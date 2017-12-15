Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1779 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1779 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1779 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,627)
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 220,224

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1779 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (6)
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1173 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1743 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1779 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1779 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
