2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1779 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 220,224
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1779
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1779 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (6)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
