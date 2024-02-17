1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 384 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 18,500. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (7) VF (7) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)