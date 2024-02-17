Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 44,004
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1779
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 384 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 18,500. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
