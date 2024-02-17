Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 44,004

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 384 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 18,500. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction Dorotheum - November 15, 2018
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 EB at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

