Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern Ducat 1779 EB. Silver (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern Ducat 1779 EB Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Pattern Ducat 1779 EB Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Ducat 1779 with mark EB. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 815 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 150,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2023.

Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
4582 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1847 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Naumann - February 5, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date February 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Janas - March 23, 2019
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Janas - March 23, 2019
Seller Janas
Date March 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 17, 2018
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 17, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition SP45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2018
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Ducat 1779 EB (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

