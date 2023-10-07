Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern Ducat 1779 EB. Silver (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1779
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Ducat 1779 with mark EB. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 815 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 150,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
4582 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1847 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Naumann
Date February 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition SP45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
