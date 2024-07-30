Ducat 1779 EB "Type 1772-1779" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1779 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1)