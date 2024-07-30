Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1779 EB "Type 1772-1779" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,411
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1779
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1779 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
4002 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search