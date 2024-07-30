Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1779 EB "Type 1772-1779" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1779 EB "Type 1772-1779" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1779 EB "Type 1772-1779" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,411

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1779 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
4974 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1779 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Poland Ducat 1779 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
4002 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1779 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland Ducat 1779 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1779 EB at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2015
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1779
