1 Grosz 1779 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,175,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1779
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1779 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 691 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
