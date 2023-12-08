Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1779 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1779 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1779 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,175,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1779 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 691 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

