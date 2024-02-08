Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 2,618,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1793
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2014.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
