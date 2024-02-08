Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 2,618,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2014.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

