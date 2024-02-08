3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2014.

