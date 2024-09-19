Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1793

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1793 MV
Reverse Ducat 1793 MV
Ducat 1793 MV
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 6

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1793 Targowica
Reverse Thaler 1793 Targowica
Thaler 1793 Targowica Silver
Average price 5000 $
Sales
0 144
Obverse Thaler 1793 Targowica
Reverse Thaler 1793 Targowica
Thaler 1793 Targowica Copper
Average price 5900 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1793 MV
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1793 MV
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1793 MV
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 127
Obverse 10 Groszy 1793 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1793 MW
10 Groszy 1793 MW
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 62
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1793 CLM Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1793 CLM Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1793 CLM Danzig Silver
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 14

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1793 MV
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 1 Grosz 1793 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz 1793 EB
1 Grosz 1793 EB
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1793 MV
Reverse 1 Grosz 1793 MV
1 Grosz 1793 MV
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 42
