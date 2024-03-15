Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1793 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1793 MV - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1793 MV - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1793 with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Stare Monety (8)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (9)
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 48 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 885 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1793 MV at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1793 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search