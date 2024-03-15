Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1793 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1793
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1793 with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 885 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
