Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1793 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 6,192
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1793
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1793 with mark MV. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
1482 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
1735 $
Price in auction currency 6600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
