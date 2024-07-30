Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1793 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1793 MV - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1793 MV - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 6,192

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1793 with mark MV. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland Ducat 1793 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
1482 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
1735 $
Price in auction currency 6600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1793 MV at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Ducat 1793 MV at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

