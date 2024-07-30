Ducat 1793 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1793 with mark MV. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (2) F (1) No grade (2)