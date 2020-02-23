Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Schilling (Szelag) 1793 CLM "Danzig". Silver (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1793 CLM "Danzig" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1793 CLM "Danzig" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
  • Diameter 16 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1793 "Danzig" with mark CLM. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2013.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1793 CLM "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
759 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1793 CLM "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 6800 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1793 CLM "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1793 CLM "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1793 CLM "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1793 CLM "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1793 CLM "Danzig" at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1793 CLM "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 28, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1793 CLM "Danzig" at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1793 CLM "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1793 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

