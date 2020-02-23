Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1793 CLM "Danzig". Silver (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,8991 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1793
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1793 "Danzig" with mark CLM. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2013.
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
759 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 6800 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
