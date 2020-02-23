Schilling (Szelag) 1793 CLM "Danzig". Silver (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1793 "Danzig" with mark CLM. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2013.

