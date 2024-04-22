Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver (606)
- Weight 9,32 g
- Pure silver (181,5848 oz) 5647,92 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 773,552
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1793
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 with mark MV. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2021.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 775 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
