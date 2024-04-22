2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 with mark MV. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (16) VF (8) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (1)

GGN (1)

Marciniak (5)

Niemczyk (6)

Numedux (3)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Stare Monety (1)

WCN (11)