Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (606)
  • Weight 9,32 g
  • Pure silver (181,5848 oz) 5647,92 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 773,552

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 with mark MV. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2021.

Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 775 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

