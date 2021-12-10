Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1793 "Targowica". Copper (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Copper
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Diameter 43 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 1,699
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1793
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1793 "Targowica". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 27,750. Bidding took place December 10, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
6804 $
Price in auction currency 27750 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
4944 $
Price in auction currency 18500 PLN
