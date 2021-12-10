Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1793 "Targowica". Copper (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Thaler 1793 "Targowica" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1793 "Targowica" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Diameter 43 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 1,699

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1793 "Targowica". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 27,750. Bidding took place December 10, 2021.

Poland Thaler 1793 "Targowica" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
6804 $
Price in auction currency 27750 PLN
Poland Thaler 1793 "Targowica" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Thaler 1793 "Targowica" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
4944 $
Price in auction currency 18500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1793 "Targowica" at auction GGN - February 18, 1994
Poland Thaler 1793 "Targowica" at auction GGN - February 18, 1994
Seller GGN
Date February 18, 1994
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1793 "Targowica", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

