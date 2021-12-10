Thaler 1793 "Targowica". Copper (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1793 "Targowica". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 27,750. Bidding took place December 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)