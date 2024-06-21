Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1793 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,376 g
- Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7955 g
- Diameter 26 - 27 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 3,390,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1793
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (127)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1793 with mark MV. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Berk (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- GGN (8)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (9)
- Niemczyk (13)
- Numedux (9)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numisbalt (2)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (11)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (6)
- Tempus (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (40)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (7)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search