Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1793 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1793 MV - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1793 MV - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,376 g
  • Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7955 g
  • Diameter 26 - 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 3,390,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (127)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1793 with mark MV. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1793 MV at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1793 MV at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1793 MV at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

