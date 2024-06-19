Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1793 "Targowica". Silver (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 27,57 g
- Pure silver (0,7198 oz) 22,3868 g
- Diameter 41 - 44 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 1,699
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1793
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (144) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1793 "Targowica". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22562 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,650. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4081 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
