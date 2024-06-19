Thaler 1793 "Targowica". Silver (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1793 "Targowica". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22562 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,650. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

