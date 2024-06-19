Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1793 "Targowica". Silver (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Thaler 1793 "Targowica" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1793 "Targowica" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 27,57 g
  • Pure silver (0,7198 oz) 22,3868 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 1,699

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (144) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1793 "Targowica". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22562 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,650. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • GGN (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Künker (9)
  • Marciniak (11)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Niemczyk (26)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • WCN (46)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Westfälische (3)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Poland Thaler 1793 "Targowica" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4081 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4336 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1793 "Targowica" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1793 "Targowica" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1793 "Targowica" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1793 "Targowica" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1793 "Targowica" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1793 "Targowica" at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1793 "Targowica" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1793 "Targowica" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1793 "Targowica" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1793 "Targowica" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1793 "Targowica" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1793 "Targowica" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1793 "Targowica" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1793 "Targowica" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1793 "Targowica" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1793 "Targowica", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

