Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1793 MW (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1793 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 10 Groszy 1793 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 4,48 g
  • Pure silver (0,054 oz) 1,68 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 875,779

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1793 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (11)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Tempus (2)
  • WCN (19)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Frühwald - March 19, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1793 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

