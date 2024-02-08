Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1793 MW (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 4,48 g
- Pure silver (0,054 oz) 1,68 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 875,779
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1793
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1793 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place October 24, 2014.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
