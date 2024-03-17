Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 213,193
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1782
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 685 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date November 15, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
