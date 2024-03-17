Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 213,193

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 685 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 EB at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 EB at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 EB at auction GGN - November 15, 2008
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 EB at auction GGN - November 15, 2008
Seller GGN
Date November 15, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

