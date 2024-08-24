Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1782

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1782 EB
Reverse Ducat 1782 EB
Ducat 1782 EB
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1782 EB
Reverse Thaler 1782 EB
Thaler 1782 EB
Average price 8000 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1782 EB Ribbon in hair
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1782 EB Ribbon in hair
1/2 Thaler 1782 EB Ribbon in hair
Average price 3500 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1782 EB
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1782 EB
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1782 EB
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1782 EB
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1782 EB
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1782 EB
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1782 EB
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1782 EB
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1782 EB
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1782 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1782 EB
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1782 EB
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 9

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 EB
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 EB
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1782 EB
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 1 Grosz 1782 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz 1782 EB
1 Grosz 1782 EB
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1782 EB
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1782 EB
1/2 Grosz 1782 EB
Average price 660 $
Sales
0 13
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
