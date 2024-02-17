Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1782 EB "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1782 EB "Ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1782 EB "Ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
  • Diameter 34 - 36 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 2,166

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1782 "Ribbon in hair" with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 38,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (7)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1782 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1782 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
820 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1782 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1782 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1782 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1782 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1782 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1782 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1782 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1782 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1782 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1782 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1782 "Ribbon in hair", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1782 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search