Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1782 EB "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Diameter 34 - 36 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 2,166
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1782
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1782 "Ribbon in hair" with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 38,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- WCN (7)
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
820 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1782 "Ribbon in hair", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search