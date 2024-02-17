1/2 Thaler 1782 EB "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1782 "Ribbon in hair" with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 38,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2014.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (8) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)