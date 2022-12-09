Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1782 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,367)
- Weight 1,99 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 32,928
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
- Year 1782
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1782 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
