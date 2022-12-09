Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1782 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1782 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1782 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,367)
  • Weight 1,99 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 32,928

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1782 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1782 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1782 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1782 EB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1782 EB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1782 EB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1782 EB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1782 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1782 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1782 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1782 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1782 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1782 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1782 EB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1782 EB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

