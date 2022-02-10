Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1782 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1782 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1782 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,95 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 50,580

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1782 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 657 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (8)
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1782 EB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1782 EB at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1782 EB at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1782 EB at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1782 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1782 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1782 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1782 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1782 EB at auction Janas - September 16, 2017
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1782 EB at auction Janas - September 16, 2017
Seller Janas
Date September 16, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

