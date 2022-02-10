Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1782 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,95 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 50,580
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1782
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1782 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 657 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Janas
Date September 16, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
