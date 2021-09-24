Thaler 1782 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1782 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 72,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (3) VF (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) Service NGC (1) PCGS (4)