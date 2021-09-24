Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1782 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 39,2 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 1,542
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1782
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1782 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 72,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
16910 $
Price in auction currency 72000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
8147 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Ars Time
Date April 25, 2013
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 17, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date April 18, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date April 12, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
