Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1782 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1782 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1782 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,587)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
  • Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 27,574

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1782 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 545 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,450. Bidding took place June 19, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (3)
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
617 $
Price in auction currency 2450 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

