Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1782 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1782 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1782 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,627)
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 195,456

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1782 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1031 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.

Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date March 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1782 EB at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1782 EB at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

