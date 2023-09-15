Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1782 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 195,456
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1782
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1782 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1031 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
