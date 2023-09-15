2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1782 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1782 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1031 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.

Сondition XF (8) VF (8)