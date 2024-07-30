Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1782 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 3,535
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1782
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1782 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
