1 Grosz 1782 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1782 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Сondition XF (2) VF (6)