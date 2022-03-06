Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1782 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 285,240
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1782
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1782 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
