Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1782 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1782 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1782 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 285,240

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1782 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (5)
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1782 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1782 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1782 EB at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1782 EB at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1782 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1782 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

