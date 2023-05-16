Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1782 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 35,473
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1782
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1782 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Numimarket (1)
- WCN (4)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1930 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2856 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
