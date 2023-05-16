1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1782 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1782 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 13,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.

Сondition XF (2) VF (3)