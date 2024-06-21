Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 5,029,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1788
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
