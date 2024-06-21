3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

