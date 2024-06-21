Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 5,029,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

