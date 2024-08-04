Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1788

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1788 EB
Reverse Ducat 1788 EB
Ducat 1788 EB
Average price 4300 $
Sales
0 18

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1788 EB
Reverse Thaler 1788 EB
Thaler 1788 EB
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 254
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1788 EB
1/2 Thaler 1788 EB
Average price 580 $
Sales
1 246
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1788 EB
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1788 EB
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1788 EB
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 63
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 70
Obverse 10 Groszy 1788 EB
Reverse 10 Groszy 1788 EB
10 Groszy 1788 EB
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 58

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse 1 Grosz 1788 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz 1788 EB
1 Grosz 1788 EB
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 1 Grosz 1788 EB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 1 Grosz 1788 EB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
1 Grosz 1788 EB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 27
