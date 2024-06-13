Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,376 g
- Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7955 g
- Diameter 26 - 27 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 1,196,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1788
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1421 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
