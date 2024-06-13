Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,376 g
  • Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7955 g
  • Diameter 26 - 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 1,196,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1421 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Numedux - January 28, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Numedux - January 28, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 EB at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

