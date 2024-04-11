Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1788 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 4,059,999
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1788
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1788 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.
Сondition
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
