1 Grosz 1788 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1788 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Сondition XF (3) VF (15) No grade (3)