Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1788 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1788 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1788 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 4,059,999

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1788 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 25 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

