10 Groszy 1788 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,48 g
- Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 684,745
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1788
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1788 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 468 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 4,700. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
