1 Grosz 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1788
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1788 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,750. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1788 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
