Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1788 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,750. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Stare Monety - December 7, 2018
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1788 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

