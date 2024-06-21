Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1788 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1788 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1788 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 27,57 g
  • Pure silver (0,7198 oz) 22,3868 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 30,557

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (254)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1788 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

Poland Thaler 1788 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
866 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Poland Thaler 1788 EB at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
8500 $
Price in auction currency 8500 USD
Poland Thaler 1788 EB at auction Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1788 EB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1788 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1788 EB at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1788 EB at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1788 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1788 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1788 EB at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1788 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1788 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1788 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1788 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1788 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1788 EB at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1788 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

