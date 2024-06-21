Thaler 1788 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1788 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

