Thaler 1788 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 27,57 g
- Pure silver (0,7198 oz) 22,3868 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 30,557
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1788
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (254)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1788 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
866 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
8500 $
Price in auction currency 8500 USD
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
