Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1788 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search