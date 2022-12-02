Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1788
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1788 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
