Ducat 1788 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 6,902
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1788
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1788 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 609 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 47,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11914 $
Price in auction currency 47000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3420 $
Price in auction currency 14750 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
