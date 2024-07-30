Ducat 1788 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1788 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 609 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 47,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2024.

