Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1788 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1788 EB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1788 EB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 6,902

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1788 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 609 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 47,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Ducat 1788 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ducat 1788 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11914 $
Price in auction currency 47000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1788 EB at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Ducat 1788 EB at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3420 $
Price in auction currency 14750 PLN
Poland Ducat 1788 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland Ducat 1788 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1788 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Ducat 1788 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1788 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland Ducat 1788 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1788 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland Ducat 1788 EB at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1788 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Ducat 1788 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1788 EB at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Poland Ducat 1788 EB at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1788 EB at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

